QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Stake Raised by V3 Capital Management L.P.

V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust makes up 3.7% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. V3 Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of QTS Realty Trust worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,487,000 after acquiring an additional 117,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,393,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,487,000 after buying an additional 117,206 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,929,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,020,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,819,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 864,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,031,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. 726,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

