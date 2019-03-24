QS Investors LLC Purchases 4,900 Shares of Apergy Corp (APY)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Apergy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the third quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the third quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Apergy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 574,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 172,321 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Apergy by 239.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 103,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 73,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Apergy news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $37,300.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,128 shares of company stock valued at $47,064.

A number of analysts recently commented on APY shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Apergy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apergy in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Apergy in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE APY opened at $39.76 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Apergy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. Analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

