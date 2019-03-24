QS Investors LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.75 to $18.45 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.66 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

