QS Investors LLC Cuts Position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $154.51 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $117.53 and a one year high of $194.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

