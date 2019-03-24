Qorvo (QRVO) Shares Gap Up to $73.89

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.82, but opened at $73.89. Qorvo shares last traded at $71.99, with a volume of 45690 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $98.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,381 shares of company stock worth $15,381,024. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Qorvo by 8,987.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,660,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

