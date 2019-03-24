Qiagen NV (QGEN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of Qiagen worth $22,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Qiagen NV has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

