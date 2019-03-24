QAD (QADB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $588.75 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 809.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of QAD worth $28,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

