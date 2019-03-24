Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Apache Co. Cut by Analyst (APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apache in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apache’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

NYSE:APA opened at $34.82 on Friday. Apache has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Apache had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Apache by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,601,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,887,812,000 after buying an additional 415,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apache by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,130,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $712,173,000 after buying an additional 1,828,617 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Apache by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,644,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $515,678,000 after buying an additional 1,075,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apache by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,491,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after buying an additional 945,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,866,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,525,000 after buying an additional 340,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

