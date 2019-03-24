Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) Lowered by Analyst

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $21.48.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

