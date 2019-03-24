PVH (PVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Although PVH Corp displays immense strength driven by its robust earnings surprise trend, recent softness in its Calvin Klein brand has been hurting investor sentiment. This has led the stock underperform the industry in the past month. Notably, soft comps and revenues for the Calvin Klein business impacted the company’s overall sales, which missed estimates in third-quarter fiscal 2018. This marked a sales miss after eight consecutive beats. Fashion miss-related issues in Calvin Klein’s Jeans business mainly impacted results. While the company is working to fix these issues, visible effects of the efforts will be visible only in fiscal 2019. Volatile geopolitical environment, stiff competition and tariff-related woes are other concerns. However, PVH Corp has surpassed earnings estimates for 18 straight quarters. Momentum in Tommy Hilfiger and Heritage Brands, as well as strong international and digital growth are key growth drivers.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PVH. Nomura set a $128.00 price target on PVH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $171.00 price target on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $150.00 price target on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. CL King raised PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. PVH has a 1 year low of $86.46 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

