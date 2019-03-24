PVG Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 319,786 New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 319,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of SNR opened at $5.09 on Friday. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $418.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $118.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

