PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $2.37 Million in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 202,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000. Senior Housing Properties Trust accounts for about 2.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Senior Housing Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNH. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 7,829.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,347,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,967 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1,072.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,740 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $15,145,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,748,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,273,000 after acquiring an additional 718,416 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,712,000 after acquiring an additional 672,282 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNH. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

