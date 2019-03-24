PVG Asset Management Corp Buys New Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SH. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of SH opened at $27.98 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $33.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1028 per share. This is an increase from ProShares Short S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

