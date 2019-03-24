PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Position Lowered by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $1,414,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 544.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 99,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,187 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $417,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 453,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,625,628.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BTIG Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

