PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,853 Medtronic PLC (MDT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Medtronic accounts for 1.2% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,447,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,766,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 109,447,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,766,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,921,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,225,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,873,000 after purchasing an additional 213,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.39 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

