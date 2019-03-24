Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Andersons Inc (ANDE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valerie M. Blanchett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $77,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,611 shares of company stock valued at $238,853 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

ANDE stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. Andersons Inc has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. Andersons had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $812.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andersons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

