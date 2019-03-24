Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,439,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 440,372 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 21,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $322,425.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fred E. Herman sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $38,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,208 shares of company stock valued at $528,342. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.47 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

