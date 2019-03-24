Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Terex Co. (TEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327,460 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 525,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2,657.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 785,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 757,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $45.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Terex had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

TEX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

In other news, insider Steve Filipov sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $358,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,453 shares of company stock worth $45,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Terex Co. (TEX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/prudential-financial-inc-decreases-holdings-in-terex-co-tex.html.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.