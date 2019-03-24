Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 18,034 Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Addus Homecare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 32.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Zoccoli sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $46,064.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,794.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $45,211.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $683,286. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $830.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 3.02. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.82.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.27 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADUS. BidaskClub cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

