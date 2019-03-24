ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (SRTY) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) traded up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.31. 1,929,362 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 637,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0924 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 92,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 68,764 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

