ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.30. 7,118,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 4,197,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDOW. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 57,060 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (SDOW) Shares Up 5.3%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/proshares-ultrapro-short-dow30-sdow-shares-up-5-3.html.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.