Principia Biopharma (PRNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

PRNB stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,075. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $38.34.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $26.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Principia Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the third quarter worth $234,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the third quarter worth $2,745,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the third quarter worth $2,922,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the third quarter worth $20,713,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome.

