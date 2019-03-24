Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,417,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF worth $39,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

Get Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (BTEC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/principal-healthcare-innovators-index-etf-btec-shares-bought-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.