Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,577 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 948,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $46,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Monster Beverage to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $53.51 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.75 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,534,909.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,637 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,577 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/principal-financial-group-inc-sells-5577-shares-of-monster-beverage-corp-mnst.html.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.