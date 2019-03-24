Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 62,319 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $43,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5,202.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,380,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,814 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 72.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,961,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,676 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at about $42,197,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Donald E. Felsinger bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/principal-financial-group-inc-purchases-62319-shares-of-archer-daniels-midland-co-adm.html.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.