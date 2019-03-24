Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,595 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of American Water Works worth $41,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $106.78 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $77.73 and a 1-year high of $107.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/principal-financial-group-inc-acquires-12595-shares-of-american-water-works-company-inc-awk.html.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.