Premier Asset Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Illumina by 66,581.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,562,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,495 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,482,837,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,479,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,643,486,000 after purchasing an additional 653,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Illumina by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 433,566 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $130,039,000 after purchasing an additional 339,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,833,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,976,649,000 after acquiring an additional 188,516 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Illumina to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $308.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $225.82 and a one year high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.33 million. Illumina had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 24.51%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.87, for a total value of $903,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,082,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,876.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,526 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,041. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

