Premier Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $309,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $90.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

