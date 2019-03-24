Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/premier-asset-management-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-kohls-co-kss.html.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.