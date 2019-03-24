Premier Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 3.5% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 262 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. First Analysis raised Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.37.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.37, for a total transaction of $400,364.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.11, for a total value of $1,808,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,893,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,652 shares of company stock worth $45,891,526. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $242.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.86. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/premier-asset-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-palo-alto-networks-inc-panw.html.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.