Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Celgene makes up 1.8% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Celgene by 26.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,890,000 after buying an additional 2,119,257 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Celgene by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celgene by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,620,000 after buying an additional 549,404 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celgene during the third quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Celgene by 4.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELG stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $95.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CELG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.41.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

