PolicyPal Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (PAL)

PolicyPal Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One PolicyPal Network token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, Kyber Network and DOBI trade. In the last seven days, PolicyPal Network has traded up 43% against the US dollar. PolicyPal Network has a market cap of $1.85 million and $1.18 million worth of PolicyPal Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00430457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.01646877 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00228105 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005237 BTC.

About PolicyPal Network

PolicyPal Network’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. PolicyPal Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,823,675 tokens. The Reddit community for PolicyPal Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolicyPal Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet . PolicyPal Network’s official website is www.policypal.network . PolicyPal Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET

PolicyPal Network Token Trading

PolicyPal Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, IDEX, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, DEx.top, DDEX, CPDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolicyPal Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolicyPal Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolicyPal Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

