Polen Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,893,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,141,331 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 5.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of Starbucks worth $830,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 45,349 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,430,000. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 12,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,368,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,136,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,419 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.01.

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,910,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $5,006,823.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $71.96 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

WARNING: “Polen Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/polen-capital-management-llc-decreases-holdings-in-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.