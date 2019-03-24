PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $256,000 Holdings in Dana Inc (DAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dana by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

DAN opened at $16.60 on Friday. Dana Inc has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Dana had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

