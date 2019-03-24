PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $173,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (RNP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (NYSE:RNP) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd by 21.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period.

NYSE RNP opened at $20.45 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

