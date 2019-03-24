Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2020 Earnings (COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Fernandez now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $66.07 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $56.57 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

