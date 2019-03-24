Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates $30.00 Price Target for KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLXE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $24.85 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $555.65 million and a P/E ratio of 8.84.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 21,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $469,548.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.