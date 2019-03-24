Pinduoduo (PDD) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 10,014,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,507,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.98.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 114.98% and a negative net margin of 78.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/pinduoduo-pdd-trading-down-5-4.html.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.