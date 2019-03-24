Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 1.1% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

BOND stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $105.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

