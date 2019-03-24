Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

PDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

PDM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. 490,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

