Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 on April 11th

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.
Philip Morris International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.
Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $91.17 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $103.55. The stock has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $111.25) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
