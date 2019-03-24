Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 on April 11th

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

Philip Morris International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $91.17 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $103.55. The stock has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $111.25) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

