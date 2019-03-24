PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Shares of PHAS opened at $6.75 on Friday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

