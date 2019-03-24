PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Shares Down 7.2%

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) shares traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.82. 35,510,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 16,965,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

The firm has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

