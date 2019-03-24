Perrigo (PRGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.53.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Perrigo by 3,574.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,430,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

