Penta (PNT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Penta token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, LBank and Bit-Z. Penta has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $694,737.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00422693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.01651155 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00229003 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,415,607,908 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z, LBank, HitBTC and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.