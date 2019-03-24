PENG (PENG) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,973.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. PENG has a total market cap of $225,302.00 and $1,973.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PENG has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00428003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.01643173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00228734 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005252 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 9,879,063,533 coins and its circulating supply is 6,454,050,897 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

