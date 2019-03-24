Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) Holdings Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after buying an additional 524,204 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,192,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,417,000 after buying an additional 321,250 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after buying an additional 139,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.31%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

