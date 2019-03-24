Peerguess (GUESS) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Peerguess has a market cap of $19,448.00 and $0.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerguess token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peerguess has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peerguess Profile

Peerguess’ genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,537,668 tokens. The official website for Peerguess is peerguess.com . Peerguess’ official message board is medium.com/@peerguess . Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess

Peerguess Token Trading

Peerguess can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerguess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerguess using one of the exchanges listed above.

