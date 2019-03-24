Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA) Receives $52.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,487,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,784. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $373.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.05 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at $25,698,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 1,565.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 563,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after buying an additional 529,887 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,598,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth $11,534,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth $10,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

