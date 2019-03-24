Paloma Partners Management Co Has $642,000 Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (TCF)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,226 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 72,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCF. Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

TCF stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

